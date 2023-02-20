Gas Prices in Minnesota Dip Over the Last Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another dip in gas prices over the last week.

GasBuddy's weekly survey found prices fell by 2 cents a gallon, now averaging $3.29 across Minnesota. Prices in the state are 11.4 cents lower than this time last year.

The national average price is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37 a gallon. The national average price is also 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy says diesel prices fell 6.9 cents a gallon in the last week and the outlook remains positive. The national average price for diesel now sits at $4.45 a gallon.

