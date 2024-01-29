Full REO Speedwagon Minnesota Concert to Air on TV

It's not often that an iconic band's Minnesota concert is made into a concert film, especially a festival appearance.

REO Speedwagon made many appearances at Moondance Jam in Walker; admittedly to the point where even I asked, "Who's playing at Moondance besides REO Speedwagon this year?" All kidding aside, REO Speedwagon is one of those bands that always put on a great show.

From Frontiers Records: "REO Speedwagon "Live at Moondance Jam" is the band's hit-filled performance from the country's premier Classic Rock festival, "Moondance Jam". Recorded at the Walker, Minnesota festival in high-definition, Live at Moondance Jam, puts the band's brilliant showmanship on display as the veteran rockers blast through 13 of their best-loved songs."

The show was the band's first high-definition concert recording, and has even appeared on The Loon's "Live in Concert" radio series. The concert will premiere on AXS TV on February 4th. The band's lineup featured frontman Kevin Cronin, guitarist Dave Amato, keyboardist and founder Neal Doughty, bassist Bruce Hall, and drummer Bryan Hitt.

In celebration of the premiere, REO Speedwagon fans can register online to win tickets to the band's appearance in Las Vegas later this year.

By the way, after a hiatus with "Rock Weekends" at the Jam concert site, Moondance Jam returns July 18th through the 20th; featuring Creed, Foghat, former Journey frontman Steve Augeri, and The Sweet.

Oddly enough, REO Speedwagon's current tour itinerary has exactly zero Minnesota dates so far.

Keep up-to-date with tours actually coming to Minnesota with The Loon Concert Calendar.

