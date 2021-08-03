First Ave Requiring Proof of Vaccination to Attend All Shows

Iconic music venue First Ave in Minneapolis has updated its vaccination policy for upcoming shows. In a post to Facebook, they shared the new policy:

Effective immediately, all concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will require either proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours.

This new policy is in effect for the foreseeable future.

Get our free mobile app

The comments on the post were a combination of upset, happy that shows are back, and worry about the bathroom situation:

Bethany Cardinal Meyer: "To everyone complaining.... They are requiring proof of vaccine OR a negative test....You're free to not get the vaccine (which you should if you can) and still go to a show... just don't go if you're sick... Seems more than fair to me."

Darryn Wallace: "All these years of "no shirt, no shoes, no service" and not a peep or grumble from anybody. We finally get a major health crisis, and businesses are doing their best to mandate a policy to save lives, and everyone goes nuts. Good job First Avenue for doing your best to keep us safe."

Kirsten Neilson Dougherty: "I don’t understand why some people are getting so worked up about needing a negative Covid test to attend a show? I’m vaccinated, have tickets to 5 upcoming shows, and would gladly get a Covid test to attend each show if needed. Small price to pay for live music and to keep everyone else around me safe, especially when testing is free! Unvaccinated people aren’t being banned from the venue, they’re just asked to do a simple, free test so I just don’t get the hysteria."

Nick Maffia: "Have you guys ever actually taken a look at your restrooms?… or let alone clean them?…No more First Avenue shows, that’s just fine with me."

They got a point with the bathroom comment, they have been a little suspect in the past. But I'm willing to take the gamble on them again if it means I have tickets in my hand to a live show. I think we will be seeing more of this at larger venues as well across the state.

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring

Meet the 10 MN Paralympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo This Summer