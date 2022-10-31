Enter the 96.7 The River Online Costume Contest!

Happy Halloween! To celebrate the holiday 96.7 the River is hosting an online costume contest!

Snap a photo of your costume today (or a costume you wore this past weekend, or years ago, we aren't picky) and message it to us on the River Mobile App! The winner will be entered to win a goodie basket filled with all sorts of River treats!

Get our free mobile app

Abbey Minke/Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers via Youtube Abbey Minke/Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers via Youtube loading...

This year for my work costume I decided to dress as Tom Petty from the "You Got Lucky" music video. Tom Petty is a costume I have been wanting to do for years, and as I was rewatching some music videos last week I realized my closet had 99% of the parts and pieces needed to recreate this specific Tom look. I'm super happy with how it turned out.

Send us your costume photos on the River app for your chance to win! Have a safe and happy Halloween!

My Friend Group Won 2nd Place in Molitor's Costume Contest