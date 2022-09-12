Nothing warms my heart more than a good community event that benefits a charity, especially when it's as fun as this year's 3rd Annual "Touch the Truck" put on by Minser Chiropractic Clinic. But the icing on the cake was that the proceeds benefitted the Minnesota based organization Indy Foundation and their incredible cause.

The fun could not have been possible without the support of the community who really showed up with some awesome trucks for kids to explore, climb into, honk the horns, hear the sirens and just touch. Here is a look at who was there.

St. Cloud Police Department

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

St. Cloud Fire Department

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Knife River

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Rock On Trucks

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Brenny Transportation

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Fausone Racing

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Lions Fitness

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

ATS - Anderson Trucking Service

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Farm Rite Equipment of St. Cloud

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Saldana Excavating & Aggregates Inc.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Collins Brothers Towing

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Lastly, we can't forget our fearless leaders of the event, Minser Chiropractic Clinic and the volunteers at INDY Foundation!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Thank you to everyone who came out and made it a success and look forward to seeing you next time!

