Curriculum Changes Planned For Sartell Middle School In 2024-2025

SARTELL (WJON News) -- There will be some curriculum changes coming to the Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School next school year. Sartell Superintendent Tom Lee says at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year kids at the middle school will go from 63% of their day being in core classes to 70%, and 16% of their day being in specialist classes like art, music and phy-ed to 23%.

Lee says they are trying to make sure kids are focused on learning while at school:

"So we're really trying to make sure that we are making sure the kids are maximizing the time learning while they're in the middle school, and so that does impact some of our music programs a little bit and we're hoping to have a positive impact so that we can kind of rebuild some of our music programs."

Lee says COVID along with some other factors hurt the music programs and they need to help rebuild those.

Lee also stated that the curriculum guides for grades K through 5 for all subject areas should be published and on the district's website by the end of this week. The school district's goal is to have the guides for common courses for grades 6 through 12 published by the beginning of the next school year.

