Craft Beers, Vintage Arcade Games, Food and the Minnesota Twins
During the summer months in Minnesota, we are all looking for things to do outside. But there are those days when some air conditioning and some craft beers and maybe some fun games sound like a great deal.
There is a bar/restaurant just like that in Minneapolis near Target Field.
When you find a place that is like a "one stop shop" type of place, it's nice not to have to go to dinner, then somewhere else for drinks. then maybe somewhere else for some entertainment. It's nice to just arrive, and stay there for the evening so you aren't out braving the cold, and slipping all over the place either driving or walking to the next destination.
There is a place in Minneapolis near Target Field where you can basically get everything you want in one spot. It's called Punch Bowl Social. They have vintage a arcade games like Pac Man, Frogger, Asteroids, and others. They have karaoke in one other area, plus they have made from scratch meals and some craft cocktails along with a selection of beers.
They also offer fun themed parties like "dress like your ex" night around Valentine's Day.
The description on their website says this:
Situated in The Shops at West End, Punch Bowl Social Minneapolis lets you take a break from shopping and get your brunch on, stop in for the happiest of hours or rule the night with Karaoke. Located near downtown and Target Field, this custom 25,000-square-foot build out hooks it up with everything from giant scrabble, Jenga and Connect Four to bowling, bonzini, and so much more. We also serve scratch-to-craft food and cocktails all day, every day. Life just doesn’t get better than this.
They even have brunch on Sundays from 10 to noon. I love brunch. Probably my favorite meal that I have once in a blue moon. There are also reservation options available too. But that is just for the food part. As far as the games, that's first come, first served.
Overall, this seems like a place I would want to check out. If you happen to go to a Twins game, maybe stay overnight nearby and check this place out the next day, or do a little "pre-game" the day of. Just a thought.