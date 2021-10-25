Craft Beer Tour Taking Over St. Cloud Saturday October 30th

Looking for something fun to do on Halloween weekend? There will be a Craft Beer Tour taking over downtown St. Cloud on Saturday, October 30th at the River's Edge Convention Center.

No matter your love level of all things craft, this event is for you and your crew. Going strong since 2011, the St. Cloud Craft Beer Tour has morphed into a craft experience unlike anything else. Converge on downtown St. Cloud to sample and dabble in the best craft beer and microbrew scene from the state of Minnesota - and nationwide.

This year the Craft Beer Tour will be in St. Cloud Halloween weekend, and costumes are encouraged, but you must be recognizable when your ID is checked, so plan accordingly.

Get our free mobile app

There are a couple of different options when it comes to purchasing your tickets. General admission and VIP both get you:

Unlimited Beverage Samples for Three Hours

Free Souvenir Tasting Glass

Free Souvenir Tasting Glass Chance to Win Prizes

Chance to Win Prizes People Choice Voting

But upgrading to VIP will get you:

Commemorative T-Shirt

Swag Bag with goodies like a crowler sleeve, lanyard, pizza cutter, bottle opener, and custom beanie

Swag Bag with goodies like a crowler sleeve, lanyard, pizza cutter, bottle opener, and custom beanie Access to Specialty Brews

A 60-Minute Head Start on Sampling

Access to 'IN THE DARK' Blind Tasting Competition

General admission costs $45 a ticket, and the VIP experience is $75. Not into beer, or choosing to get your crew home safe? There's a $10 ticket option for designated drivers.

Cheers to the upcoming Halloween weekend! However you choose to celebrate, have fun, and be safe!

15 Cool Central Minnesota Microbreweries to Visit

Famous People Who Came to St. Cloud in the '70s