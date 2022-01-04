Counties Elect 2022 Chairs and Vice Chairs

UNDATED -- It's a new year and that means it's time for new leadership on the county boards of commissioners in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

In Stearns County, District 3 Commissioner Steve Notch takes over for Tarryl Clark as Chair. District 1 Commissioner Jeff Mergen replaces Notch as Vice Chair.

In Benton County, District 3 Commissioner Steve Heinen takes over for Ed Popp as Chair, and District 1 Commissioner Scott Johnson replaces Heinen and Vice Chair.

Sherburne County District 1 Commissioner Barb Burandt replaces Raeanne Danielowski as Chair and District 5 Commissioner Lisa Fobbe steps in as Vice Chair.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021