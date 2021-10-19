Cold Days Call For Warm (and Spicy) Buffalo Chicken Soup

My favorite food group is soup. I can eat it daily, and a lot of the time I will make a big batch of the soup I'm craving at the start of the week just so I have it at the ready whenever I get a hankering.

One of my favorite soups to make when the weather cools off is a Buffalo Chicken Soup. This soup is an easy dump-into-the-cock pot dish you can make any weeknight and has just the right amount of kick to warm you from the inside out.

Ingredients:

2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (depending on how meaty you like it)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 of a white onion, chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

a handful of shredded carrots

4 cups of chicken stock

1/3 cup of Franks Red Hot hot sauce

Sprinkle of salt

Sprinkle of pepper

1 box of rotini noodles

Directions:

1. Toss everything into the crockpot and let it cook on high until the chicken is cooked through.

2. Remove the chicken and shred it on a cutting board, add it back to the soup and cook on low.

3. Boil the noodles in a separate pot according to box instructions. (I like to keep them separate otherwise the pasta texture can get weird, and this is easier for leftover storage)

4. Scoop pasta and soup into a bowl, and serve with your favorite dipping carb. Mine is Busch Light Biscuits.

Stay warm this fall!

