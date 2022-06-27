Children Are Getting Help With Food Costs

ST PAUL -- Families with young children may be getting extra help with food costs.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is preparing to send families Pandemic-EBT food benefits of $30 per child per month for all children who were eligible from September to December 2021.

To qualify, the child must have been enrolled in either the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP), or Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) in any month from September 2021 to May 2022.

The DHS will send a text or email to families to let them know they’re eligible. Parents will not have to take any action to receive their child’s benefits.

For more information on the program, click here.