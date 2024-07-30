Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my thirteenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

(REGION PLAYOFFS START THIS WEEK)

(SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE)

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Sartell Muskies, they out hit them eleven to seven. They collected a double and a triple and they had eight players that had hits. Their starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Revenig threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Brock Woitalla threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jason Axelberg threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cole Bovee, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaxon Axelberg went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caden King went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Dokkenbakken went 1-for-5. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Kennan Macek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Olson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brock Woitalla was credited for a RBI.

The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Carson Gross threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. David Deminsky threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he faced.

Their offense was led by Austin Henrichs, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Jake Gruebele, went 2-for-4 with a double and he had a stolen base. Tim Burns and Jacob Merrill both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-4, Adam Schellinger earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Levi Lampert earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 13 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6

The Joes defeated their league rivals the River Cats, to earn the No. 3 seed, they out hit them sixteen to thirteen. They collected three home runs, a double and a sacrifice fly. They had five players with multi-hit games, to give their pitchers good support. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Joey Atkinson threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw three innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 3-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Staller went 3-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Brandon Bissett went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ben Alvord earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.Sam Schnieder went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Andrew Rott earned a walk. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Noah Bissett went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Nefs threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Samson Schlegel and Zeus Schlegel both went 2-for-5 and both scored a run. Ty Carper went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Jack Grell went 1-for-2. Adam Smith went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Jake Carper went 1-for-4. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 3 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys for the No. 5 seed, they out hit them fifteen to four. They collected a home run, a triple and three doubles, with eight players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Kellan Graning, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Kellan Graning went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Keenan Hjermstad went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Jackson Thorn went 2-for-4. Will Thorn went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Nolan. Reiter went 2-for-5 with a triple and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw eight innings, he gave up fourteen hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Nierenhausen threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Zack Overboe, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Callen O’Connell had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jackson Vos and Will Kranz both went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk, Josh Ticklenberg earned a walk and Drew Geiger was hit by a pitch.

(VICTORY LEAGUE)

AVON LAKERS 6 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 3

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, they out hit them eight to two. They collected a pair of doubles, a triple and a sacrifice fly in support their starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw three innings in relief to close it out, he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dolan went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Peyton Randall had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored a run and Cole Wellmann earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Player/manager Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Bennett Hylla went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run, Carter Philippi went 1-for-4 and Jack Theisen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brandon Dickmann, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Austin Dickmann scored a run and Rolando Ramos was hit by a pitch. Tanner Tomasek and Jake Ethen were both credited for a RBI.

(CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE)

WATKINS CLIPPERS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, they out hit them nine to four. They collected three doubles and they played solid defense, they were aided by six walks. The starting pitcher was righty Carson Geislinger, he threw seven innings to earn the win. he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran lefty Dan Berg closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Colton Harff was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and given credit for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Dan Berg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Landon Nieman went 1-for-5, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Myles Dziengel went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Lincoln Haugen earned a walk, Caden Nieman earned a walk and he scored a run and Lee Dziengel earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Conner Schoeberg threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded one strikeout. Thad Lieser threw one innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Fuchs threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brady Linn, he went 2-for-3, Jordan Neu went 1-for-3, Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 and Luke VanErp earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 1 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Express defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they each collected four hits. A sacrifice fly in the fourth inning scored the games only run, in this defensive battle and great pitchers dual. Their starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up four singles, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Johnson, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-for-3.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Jackson Geislinger, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Berg threw four innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Austin Schlangen, Anthony Estrada and Jordan Kelm all went 1-for-4 and Cain Renner went 1-for-3.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 9 GREENWALD CUBS 1

(NO STATS SHARED BY THE LAKERS MANAGER)

VICTORY LEAGUE

OPOLE BEARS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5

The Bears defeated their league foes the Black Sox, they were out hit eight to four. A couple of mis-plays and five hits by a pitch gave the Bears enough for the win. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Butler closed it out with 6 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dierks Opatz, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chris Ebnet went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Jordan Schmitz scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom was credited for a RBI. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Max Posch was hit by a pitch and Dominick Hoika earnd a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cameron Knutson threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Carter Neuenschwander threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk.

Their offense was led by Mason Toutges he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jake Braegelmann was credited for a RBI. Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Bryan Benson had a stolen base. Iver Papke went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch, Ben Millard went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer was credited for a RBI.

RANDALL CUBS 10 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Steves, they out hit them twelve to two. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles and they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Collin Strack, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kyle Peterschick, he went 4-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Brett Strack went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Kyle Boser went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Carter Gwost went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Zach Gwost went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Matt Otremba went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Alex Gwost and Collin Strack both earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and no walks. Derek Durant threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Belling threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. They were led on offense by Matt Meyer and Joe Tuholsky both went 1-for-3, Carter Kent was hit twice by a pitch, Logan Siemers and Andrew Wollak both earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 0

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Rebels, they out hit them twelve to five. They collected a pair of doubles and a home run and they very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Logan Winkelman, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Lane Olson, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Dan Marod went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Chuck Hackett went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Keeler went 1-for-1. Ryan Chemilewski went 2-for-4 for a RBI an he scored a run and Josiah Peterson scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rebels was Bryce Flanagan, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Unknown, threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Eli Roberts he went 1-for-3 with a double and Nick Jelacie went 2-for-5. Josh H and Bryce Flanagan both went 1-for-3, Mason Argir went 1-for-4, William Sather earned a walk and Zach Heidmann earned a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 5 OPOLE BEARS 1

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Bears, they out hit them ten to four. They had eight players that collected hits and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Zach Gwost, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Gwost threw five innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brett Strack went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Travis Wenzel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Collin Stack was credited for a RBI. Carter Gwost went 1-for-4 and Alex Gwost went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Riley Drew went 3-for-4 and he scored a run, Kyle Peterschick went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Dylan Lukasavitz went 1-for-2.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Alex Lange, he threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Isaiah Folsom, he went 2-for-4 and Tate Lange earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Chris Ebnet went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Alex Lange went 1-for-5, Drew Lange earned three walks, Dominic Hoika, Jordan Schmitz and Hunter Boeckerman all earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAUGE

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 11 STARBUCK STARS 10

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Stars, they out hit them seventeen to eleven. They collected a home run, three doubles and they had eighty players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Sam Orhlien threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Johnson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Tangen went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Orhlien went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Abe Bullard went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Blake Vagle earned a walk, he was credited for a RBBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Stars starting pitcher was Darion Alexander, he threw seven innings, he gave up fourteen hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Colin Richards threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Gruber threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Austin Versteeg, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Gruber went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Friese went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Hendrickson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Drew Olsonaski went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Darion Alexander went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Luke LeVasseur earned a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 7 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they out hit hit them thirteen to seven. They collected a home run, and three triples and they played very good defense. David Kingery started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Jaxon Behm went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Peterson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Player/manager Jordan Olson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Carson McCain went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. David Kingery went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run and Logan Straumann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Bennett Evans, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout.. Blake Vagle threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Abe Bullard went 1-for-3 with a double, Garrett Leusink went 2-for-3 and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3.

(EXHIBITION)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 CRYSTAL COWBOYS 3

The Springers from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe Crystal Cowboys from the Park National league, they out hit them eleven to four. They collected collected a double, a sacrifice fly and they were aided by seven walks. They had eight players that collected hits, giving their pitchers great support. Veteran righty Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson threw three inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Hansen went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brad Olson earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI. Zach Femrite went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Beck Loesch went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brady Schafer went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Penick earned a walk and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Jace Griffin went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Cowboys starting pitcher was Aidan Stewart, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and five walks. Franklin Kraz threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and Alejandro Jara threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and recorded four strikeouts. No. 8 threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Basri threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

Their offense was led by Gustaf Morley, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Alejandro Jara went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Franklin Kraz went 1-for-3, Macallister Olson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Roger Martinez scored a run.

HAMEL HAWKS 6 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5

The Hawks defeated their Region 2B rivals the Springers, they each collected eleven hits. They collected a home run and and a pair of doubles, they had seven players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Jake Vanyo, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cal Thorson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and L. Zhang threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Morris threw 1/3 of an inning, I Farley threw 1/3 and Jayden Mesereau threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and three walks.

The Hawk offense was led by Brian Knight, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jack Lewin went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Dylan Kent went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Dominic Adkins went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base and Andrew Leonhardt was hit by a pitch. Americo Sculah went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Levi Miller earned a walk. Harrison Boughton went 1-for-4 with a double and Jayden Meserau went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four urns, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brain Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Schafer went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Mason Primus went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brad Olson went 1-for-5, Jack Arnold went 1-for-5, Drew VanLoy earned two walks and Jace Griffin earned a walk and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 BEMIDJI BUCKS 1

The Brewers defeated their Class B foe the Bucks, they out hit them seven to four. They collected a home run and a sacrifice fly and five players collecting RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Brook Lyter, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Dawson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. David Ernst threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Kaleb Binstock threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chris Clemenson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. David Ernst went 2-for-4 for a RRIB, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Marcus Wohl went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Denver Blinn went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs, Brock Lyter earned a walk and Kaleb Binstock scored a run.

The Bucks starting pitcher was Dylan Waukazo, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Loewe threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Sawyer Nendick threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was ed by Ryan Loewe, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ty Lundeen went 1-for-3 he had a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Waukazo went 1-for-3, Heaton Brodina, Jack Zellman and P. Neadeau all earned a walk.