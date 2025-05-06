Central Minnesota Town Ball Update – May 6th, 2025

TOWN BALL ROUND UP

RICHMOND ROYALS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Sunday May 4th)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, they out hit them ten to eight, including a big home run and a double. Pitcher of record was Talen Braegleman, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he had eight strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and a walk. Kyle Budde went 4-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox went 1-for-3, scored a run and had a stolen base. Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 and scored a run, Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 and Cooper Notch had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tori Olmscheid and No. 20 went 1-for-4 with a double and No. 12 had a walk. Noah K went 1-for-4 and scored a run, Cooper Bast went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 OPOLE BEARS 5

(SUNDAY MAY 4th)

The Stone Poneys opened their season with a win over the Opole Bears from the Victory league. They were out hit seven to six, they did collect a huge home run and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jeff Amann, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Chase Heying threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he had one strikeout. Charlie McBain threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Calen O’Connell, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dan O’Connell went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run and Josh Tinklenberg had a walk and he scored a run. Cayden Behrmann went 2-for-3, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Austin Lahr had a walk and he scored a run, Brayden Simones and Braeden Dykhuizen both had a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Posch threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Tyler Lange threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

P 2-for-4 and he scored a run A. Lange had a walk and he scored a run. Max Posch went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and A. Lange had a RBI. Luke Bieniek had three walks and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 7

(SUNDAY MAY 4TH)

The Brewers opened their season with a big win over the league rivals the Hawks. They out hit them seventeen to twelve, including four big doubles and eleven collected hits. JT Harren started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he had ten strikeouts. Tyler Stang closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Brewers offense was led by Tyler Stang, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Lanctot went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Luke Lindquist went 1-for-3.Jordan Picka went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dane Zeiher went 2-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. J T Harren went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a three runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Logan Adams went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run.. Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zander Bitker went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Luke Harren had two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Hawks pitcher Ben Arends threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Herman Solomon threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walks and he had four strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he had one strikeout. Sorato Yamane threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Hawks offense was led by Riley Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Austin Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and he scored a run. Sorato Yamane went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Jordan Kelm had a walk. Max Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double and Mitch Lipinski went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Cain Renner went 1-for-5 and scored a run. Owen Nystedt went 1-for-4 and No. 12 went 3-for-3 with a double, triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs.

SARTELL MUSKIES 14 COKATO KENNELS 4

(Sunday May 4th)

The Muskies opened their season with win over North Star foe the Kennels, the out hit them fourteen for six. The Muskies pitcher of record, Joh Schumer, threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.Adam Wenker threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he had a strikeout Will Thompson threw one inning, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBI, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Andrew Ritter went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and John Schumer went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run.. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a walk. Carsen Gross went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and walk. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk, sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Will Thompson had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Ethan Carlson had walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The Cokato portion of the box score was not available!

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 5

(Sunday May 4th)

The Rockies defeated Nicks, they both collected seven hits, this gave the Rockies their second league win of this young season. Jordan Neu was their starting pitcher and pitcher of record.

Their offense was led by David Jones, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run, and Jordan Neu was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Levington went 1-for-4. Brady Linn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Lardy was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Brady Weber had a RBI and scored a run and Blake Tyluke went 2-for-4 for a RBI.

The Nicks pitcher of record was Hayden Rausch, their offense was led by Damien Lincoln, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base. Connor Lincoln went 2-for-5 for a RBI and two stolen bases. Brody Rausch scored a run, Dylan Rausch went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Lincoln Lutgen went 1-for-4.

SOBIESKI SKIS 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2

(SUNDAY MAY 4TH)

The Skis opened their season with a big league win over their rivals the Steves. they out hit them thirteen to six, including seven doubles. Their starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Beau Thoma, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw one inning to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Matt Filippi he went 3-for-5 with two doubles of two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jake Kapphahn went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Beau Thoma went 3-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Filippi went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Collin Eckman went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Filippi went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Matt Baier went 1-for-4. Joey Welinski went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he had a walk. Riley Czech went 1-for-2, a walk, hit by pitch and he scored a run and Zach Opatz had a walk.

The Steves Landon Lunser started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Matt Young threw four innings, he gave up three hits and two walks. Chris Belling threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he had a strikeout.

The offense was led by Mat Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Landon Lunser went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Carter Ramsey, Brandon Waldvogel and Matt Young all had a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 14 NISSWA LIGHTING 9

(SUNDAY MAY 4th)

The Lumberjacks picked up a big Victory league over the Lightning, a huge league rival. They out hit them twelve to ten, including a pair of big home runs and two doubles. The starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Moulzolf threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had five strikeouts. Drew Beier threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs. Joey Ziwicki went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Eon VanWald went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Lane Olson went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs and Sam Keeler had a walk and he scored a run. Alex Foss went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dan Marad had a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and L Olson went 1-for-2 for a RBI.

The Lighting starting pitcher was Ben Dorself, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Nick Ackerman threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. Sam Jensen threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sam Peterson, he went 3-for-5 with three home runs for five RBIs. Kody Ruedisill went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Casperson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 with a walk and Chris Pederson had a walk and he scored a run.

ROSCOE RANGERS 12 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 2

(Sunday May 4th)

The Rangers opened their season with a big league win over their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them thirteen to four. They collected a pair of home runs and a double, to give their starting pitcher great support. Bryce Vanderbeek threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two run, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Matthew Hemingson threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts and Josh Mackedanz threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and hit by pitch. Austin Pauls went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Nick Utsch went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Brayden VanderBeek went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-for-4, with a walk and he scored two runs. Brayden Pung went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and and Matt Hemingson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dawson Hemmesch had two walks and he scored a run and Chuck Stang had a walk.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Jordan Klaphake, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Toby Hoffman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and he recorded a strikeout. Joe Schwinghammer, threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and one run and Tyler Leukam threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Josh Olmscheid, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks. Joe Schwinghammer went 1-for-4, Riley Elfering had a walk and he scored two runs and Ryan Olmscheid and Toby Hoffman both had a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2

(SUNDAY MAY 4th)

The Chargers had a huge league win over the New Munich crew, they out hit them eight to seven, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reagan Nelson threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded on strikeout.

Their offense was led by Reagan Nelson, he went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Rademacher went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Daniel Spanier went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Jamie Terres went 1-for-5 with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 1-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg has two walks, three stolen bases, hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Eric Terres had three walks and Ethan Meyer had a stolen base.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher Will Funk threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Caden Sand threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Caden Sand went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Carter Birr went 2-for-6 with two doubles and Devin Hansen went 1-for-4 with a walk. Carter Schiffler went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Will Funk had a sacrifice bunt, stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Funk had two walks and he scored a run, Brandon Holm had a walk and he scored a run and Ian Funk had a walk and a sacrifice bunt.

STARBUCK STARS REGAL EAGLES

(Sunday May 4th)

The Stars opened their season with a big league win over their rivals, they out hits the seven to two. The starting pitcher was Aaron Versteeg, he threw five innings, he gave up no hits, no runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Colin Richards threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Gruber, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron Versteeg went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Connor Erickson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Mitch Gruber went 1-for-4. Cameron Simon went 1-for-2, with two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Dylan Alexander went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Austin Friese went 1-for-1 with a double and Noah Jensen had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he gave up one hit, four runs and two walks. Konnor Rohloff threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run and four walks. Shane Rademacher threw three innings, he gave up two hit and recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brayden Skindelien, he went 2-for-2, two walks and a stolen base. Luke Knutson had a stolen base and he scored a run, Josh Beier and Jordan Wosmek both had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5 ATWATER CHUCKERS 1

(Sunday May 4th)

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Chuckers, they out hit them eleven to two, including a triple and a double.The winning pitcher for the Pirates was Bennett Evans, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw three innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up two walks, one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Sam Oehrlein, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Brock Bruntlett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reed Johnson went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 1-for-5 and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4. Sam Eisenbraun went 1-for-4 and Griffin Bjerke had a RBI.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. David Kingery threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and he had four strikeouts. The Chucker offense included: David Kingery went 1-for-4 with a home run and Josh Kingery went 1-for-4 with a double.