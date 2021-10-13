Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Going Virtual Again in 2021

A beloved holiday tradition is once again using a virtual method to spread Christmas cheer this year.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the Holiday Train program's 23rd year. Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer shared:

The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well. While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America.

Even though we won't get to see this lit-up train roll through our area, CP is still aiming to do as much good as they can this upcoming holiday season for food banks.

Since the train started in 1999, Canadian Pacific has raised $19.4 million and collected 4.9 million pounds of food for community food banks along their network. The food banks that are donated to are ones along the typical route the train takes, and it includes the ones that receive the train in alternating years.

Details for 2021's virtual benefit concert will be announced in the weeks ahead. Keep an eye on the Canadian Pacific website for more details on this year's virtual holiday train.

