California Man Sentenced in Waite Park Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- A California man who pleaded guilty to felony drug possession has received a stayed sentence of four years.

Fifty-eight-year-old Guy Gibeau was charged with 2nd-degree drug possession back in December 2019.

Gibeau will be on supervised probation for up to five years. He won't have to serve his prison sentence unless he breaks the terms of his probation.

According to the criminal complaint, Waite Park police made a traffic stop in November 2019 when the driver failed to make a complete stop.

Records show the officer immediately smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered 91 one-pound bags of marijuana.