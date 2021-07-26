California Man Sentenced in Waite Park Drug Bust

Stearns County Jail photo

ST. CLOUD -- A California man who pleaded guilty to felony drug possession has received a stayed sentence of four years.

Fifty-eight-year-old Guy Gibeau was charged with 2nd-degree drug possession back in December 2019.

Get our free mobile app

Gibeau will be on supervised probation for up to five years. He won't have to serve his prison sentence unless he breaks the terms of his probation.

According to the criminal complaint, Waite Park police made a traffic stop in November 2019 when the driver failed to make a complete stop.

Records show the officer immediately smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered 91 one-pound bags of marijuana.

 

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021

Filed Under: California man sentenced in drug bust
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top