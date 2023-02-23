Brooten Dairy Makes Top 20 In US Cheese Competition!

WE LOVE OUR CHEESE IN BROOTEN! GO REDHEAD CREAMERY!

Our friends in Brooten at the Redhead Creamery have some exciting news!

Out of 2,249 entries in the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest, there are just 20 cheeses from around the country that remain in the running for the title of US Champion Cheese.

20 FINALISTS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Over the past couple of days, 42 judges in Green Bay, Wisconsin have been evaluating entries from 35 states based on their technical abilities, flavor, texture and appearance, and taste of their unique cheeses.

In Class 8, the Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota is in the running for being the number one cheese with their entry called Natural Rinded Cheddar.

REDHEAD CREAMERY ONLY MINNESOTA ENTRY IN THE TOP 20

Redhead Creamery is the only Minnesota entry that made it to the top remaining 20 spots, and they are up against competitors from Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and California.

A complete list of the medalists by class is available at USChampionCheese.org.

The contest has been hosted by The Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, since 1981. The maximum number of points any cheese can get is 100. The judges then start looking for, what they call, 'defects,' in the cheeses; like flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, and even the packaging of the cheese comes into play.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each class.

WATCH LIVE TO SEE WHO WINS!

The winners will be chosen today, and you can watch the live feed at 2 pm this afternoon by clicking HERE.

You can also follow their social media pages to watch interviews with judges and competitors, as well as get behind the scenes of the event by clicking HERE.

Best of luck to our very own Redhead Creamery in Brooten! Go, Redheads!

