AVOID DRINKING THESE BEVERAGES TO SURVIVE THE HEAT OF THE MINNESOTA SUMMER:

It seems like here in St. Cloud, and all Central MN, we skipped Spring & jumped right to the middle of Summer. Temperatures are smoking hot, so you want to do everything you can to stay hydrated & cool. Drinking water, lots of it, is uber-important right now.

But did you know that there are things you may be drinking that are causing dehydration? It’s true.

You may want to avoid these drinks (or reduce your intake) to better survive the MN Summer.

1) Coffee or caffeinated drinks like energy drinks: 500+ milligrams can lead to dehydration. So if you drink less then 5 cups a day you’re safe. But remember that those energy drinks can have as much as 2-3x the caffeine of coffee.

2) Alcohol: Its dehydrating effect is also why you suffer hangover symptoms.

3) Certain artificial sweeteners: Added sugar alcohols like sorbitol, xylitol, erythritol, mannitol. Just check your ingredients to avoid it.

4) Very high amounts of Protein: High Protein shakes are popular but the protein mixed with the added sugar from sweeteners, flavored yogurts, or juices can be a dehydrating mix.

5) Regular & Diet Sodas: The high amounts of sugar (or artificial sweeteners) and caffeine mix to cause dehydration.

Don’t want to give these things up? Well at the very least try reducing the amount of these things that you drink. Also, try drinking one glass of water for each of the above that you drink.

