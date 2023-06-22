Are You The States Best ____? Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Auditions In July

DO YOU HAVE A TALENT WE SHOULD ALL KNOW ABOUT?

I remember this all too well. I was in high school and auditioning for any music contest I could find. That was how I found my voice; local performances at talent shows that lead to regional talent shows and then shows on a state level.

I PERFORMED AT THE MINNESOTA STATE FAIR IN THE 80S

I can't remember the year that I performed at the State Fair, but I did win on my first performance and made it to the finals. I was so excited about the opportunity. I was invited to be on a popular local talk show in the cities at the time, and remember the exhausting few days that followed that first performance. I sang a blues medley while my incredibly talented choir teacher Pat Feit played piano for me. I think the reason we won was because of her amazing talent; to be honest.

Now it's YOUR chance! Do you sing? Do you dance? Do you have some kind of unique talent? The Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest is a great way for you to get noticed.

AUDITIONS

Auditions to be on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell will be held on Monday, July 24th, 2023 through Sunday, July 30th, 2023 at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. The deadline for auditions is 4 pm, Wednesday, July 26th.

Registration is required, and everyone who auditions for the Talent Contest will get a commemorative MSF Amateur Talent Contest T-Shirt.

To register for the Talent Contest, click HERE now.

