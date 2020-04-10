An Open Letter to Our GCS Listeners and Online Visitors
Friends,
I want to thank you, the hundreds-of-thousands of listeners and visitors to our websites and online platforms. Now more than ever before, we appreciate your support. And we are so glad we can continue to provide you with high-quality entertainment and more importantly, the accurate and timely local news you've come to depend on over many years.
I also want to thank our hundreds of current advertisers for not only being our partners, but for playing offense by advertising at this critical time.
I'm asking YOU to please shop our advertisers who want you to hear their important messages and are asking for YOUR business right now.
Our health and safety are very important. At the same time, we also have to keep our economy strong so we can keep the residents of our community employed. Please support our advertisers who are making it possible for our radio stations and online services to continue to bring you local news and entertainment.
Thank you and be well. We're going to get through this together.
David Engberg
Market President
Townsquare Media of St. Cloud
