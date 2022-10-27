There are two things that always give me ALL the feels each and every time: puppies and cute kids. Come on, throw cute videos in front of me and I'm going to melt and I'll watch them all day every day. It's hard not to smile, laugh or change your mood when there is adorableness, I don't care who you are.

As a Minnesota Vikings fan since I was little and could remember watching them, it's not often I'd say they made me melt. Laugh, cry, scream, cuss, get angry, feel deflated, feel elated...yeah it's a rollercoaster of emotions with the purple and gold. If you've been a fan even for a little bit, you know what I'm talking about.

However, through the highs and lows I think we sometimes forget that these men aren't in beast mode 24/7. Many of these men are husbands, sons, brothers, uncles, family men, dads off the field. It was just recently I was reminded of how much these guys really are like every other mom or dad out there, just trying to do their best.

Hats off to the Vikings with showing a video of C.J. Ham and Minnesota Homeboy Adam Thielen in complete and utter Dad Mode. The video itself shared on Insta, is from this summer during training camp, and you need to take a look at this cuteness:



Right?! As you can see it has garnered plenty of views and ladies especially are loving how cute this video is. Not going to lie, like many say Ham needs to sing a little more, guy can carry a tune and Adam like probably any parent, the quick grab of a snack and saying "that wasn't yours" and then trailing off with a "but", what do you do, right?

Seeing Vikings in Dad Mode, who else wants to see more of this shared by the team here on out? Yeah, I want more of that in my life too!

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History