A New Winter Festival Lands In St. Cloud! Celebrate ‘Bold & Bright’

Outdoor movies, live music, parade, a winter market and more! If we've got to have winter here in Minnesota, we may as well get out and enjoy it. Now we can do just that with a new event in downtown St. Cloud that looks to be a fun weekend for all.

A new signature event is coming in 2024. Want to learn curling? You can do that. Have you been interested in powered dog sports? You can see demonstrations of that and learn some new skills.

Photo by Matthew Fassnacht on Unsplash Photo by Matthew Fassnacht on Unsplash loading...

Its downtown St. Cloud's Bold & Bright and it's happening January 25th - 28th. This is an outdoor festival after the holidays that you'll want to put on the calendar so you don't forget. It's a winter weekend experience for all ages!

Outdoor Film, Curling, Ice Carvings, Winter Market and a Night Parade! We can't wait for our inaugural BOLD + BRIGHT 2024 here in Downtown St. Cloud, January 25 - 28.

Join us in the Night Parade and register for a float today.

Get our free mobile app

SCHEDULE OF FREE EVENTS

Friday January 26th:

6pm: Cinema St. Germain - Outdoor movie - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

8pm: Live music at Veranda Lounge - Reed & the Perhaps'

Saturday January 27th:

All Day: Ice Sculptures

11am - 4pm: Winter market

1pm - 4pm: Curling on St. Germain

1pm - 4pm: Twin Cities Powered Dog Sports

5pm: Night Parade

8pm - 11pm: Live music at the Veranda Lounge - Rob Stokes

PAID EVENTS

Thursday January 25th:

1:30pm and 7:30pm: Winter Dance Party at Paramont Center for the Arts - Tickets available HERE.

Sunday January 28th:

10am - 1pm: Brunch and shopping downtown.

Follow their Facebook event page for updates.

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way