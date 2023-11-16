A Big Change Is Coming To One Of St. Cloud’s Newest Gas Stations

One of St. Cloud's newest gas stations is already making some changes to what it offers Central Minnesota drivers. Right now the Holiday Stationstore located at 4255 Roosevelt Rd in St. Cloud is in the process of adding electric vehicle charging stations.

The work has been ongoing for the last several weeks with electrical being laid, followed by the concrete work that was going on this week for the placement of the charging stations.

Currently, it looks like there are just a few charging stations on-site, and from observation, it appears there will be 5 to 6 charging stations that will be installed at the southern point of the convenience store's parking lot.

An email to Circle K, which owns and operates this Holiday location, hasn't been answered. Some of the questions that were asked to Circle K would be if these stations are going to be free to use, or if there is a rate that will be charged to drivers of electric vehicles.

On top of the new fueling options coming to the new Holiday, there is a payment change also coming. Signs on the doors to the store announced that the Holiday would be switching to a pre-pay or pay-at-the-pump ONLY model starting next week.

Other convenience stores have already adopted this payment model, but it will be a change for drivers who only stop along St. Cloud's I-94 corridor.

If we hear back from Circle K in regards to the EV charging stations and payment we will update this with that information.

