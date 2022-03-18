2021-2022 Prep Wrestling Season Recap
1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING
(SEASON RECAP)
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.
Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine.
CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars 6-0 19-3
Royalton/Upsala Royals 5-1 25-1
Kimball Area Cubs 4-2 22-7
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons 3-3 28-6
Holdingford Huskers 2-4 27-4
Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 1-5 12-13
Paynesville Area Bulldogs 0-6 7-21
2021-2022 CMC ALL-CONFERENCE WRESTLING
All Conference Honorable Mention
106 Wyatt Novitzki (9) Holdingford Tucker Simmons (8) Royalton/Upsala
113 Brett DeeRoo (9) BBE Wyatt Pilarski (8) Holdingford
120 Masyn Patrick (8) Holdingford Teagyn Ludwig (12) EVW
126 Ryan Jensen (10) BBE Alex Diederich (11) Royalton/Upsala
132 Walker Bents (12) BBE Cole Holien (12) ACGC
138 Drew Lange (10) Holdingford Lucas Jurek (12) Kimball
145 Brady Holien (12) ACGC Will Pilarski (9) Holdingford
152 Blaine Fischer (12) BBE Isaac Ortiz (10) EVW
160 Jacob Leibold (12) Royalton/Upsala Maximus Hanson (10) BBE
170 Ashton Hanan (12) Kimball Gabe Gorecki (12) Royalton/Upsala
182 Carter Holtz (12) Kimball Logan Straumann (12) ACG
195 Sam Harren (12) Holdingford Hayden Rosenow (10) Kimball
220 Jaxon Behm (12) ACGC Ethan Spanier (11) BBE
285 Jeremy Mugg (12) Royalton/Upsala Austin Schlangen (12) EVW
GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Mora Mustangs 5-1 24-8
Pierz Pioneers 5-1 21-6
Foley Falcons 5-1 20-10
Little Falls Flyers 3-3 14-13
Albany Huskies 2-4 6-14
Milaca-Faith Christian Wolves 1-5 9-10
Zimmerman Thunder 0-6 2-19
MORA MUSTANGS
All Conference
113 Anthony Nelson (11th) 5-0
120 Mason Nelson (10th) 6-0
132 Nathan Nelson (10th) 6-0
145 Avery Nelson (11th) 6-0
152 Connor Gmahl (11th) 5-0
220 Dyllon Adams (11th) 6-0
Tucker Hass (At Large) 2-0
HONORABLE MENTION
138 Brock Folkema (10th)
126 Carter Gmahl (9th)
PIERZ PIONEERS
All Conference
106 Carter Young (8th) 6-0
120 Liam Hennessy (8th) 4-1
126 Derek Stangl (11th 5-1
138 Jacob LeBlanc (11th) 5-1
145 Trevor Radunz (12th) 6-0
At Large
152 Frank Tomberlin (12th) 4-2
220 Daniel Hoffman 9(12th) 3-1 *was out a couple duals
Honorable Mention
113 Kyle Stangl (9th)
132 Chase Becker(10th)
170 Nathan Nash (9th)
FOLEY FALCONS
All Conference
106 Hunter Ruhoff (10th)
113 Wyatt Wall (8th)
152 Cole Rudnitski (11th)
182 Josiah Peterson (10th)
285 Elijah Novak (12th)
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS
All Conference
126 Noah Cameron (8th)
132 Austin Litke (12th)
170 Hank LeClair (10th)
182 Ivan Petrich (8th)
285 Eli VanRisseghem (12th)
ALBANY HUSKIES
All Conference
160 Peyton Krumrie (12th)
182 Hunter Tate (12th)
132 Devin Hansen (11th)
195 Declan Crumley (12th)
285 Jacob Adrian (12th)
MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN WOLVES
All Conference
182 Jack Hansen (10th) (4-2)
195 Colbee Zens (11th) (4-2)
285 Logan Ash (11th) (4-2)
138 Jack Schoenborn (11th) (4-2)
ZIMMERMAN THUNDER
All Conference
No Report
MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE
Becker Bulldogs 7-0 21-1
Big Lake Hornets 6-1 25-3
Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets 4-3 24-14
Princeton Tigers 4-3
St. Francis Fighting Saints 4-3 12-6
Monticello Magic 2-5 5-7
Chisago Lakes Wildcats 1-6 10-16
North Branch Vikings 0-7
All Conference
Becker- Kaden Nicolas, Landen Kujawa, Ethan Anderson, Mason Doucette, Adam Jurek, Tyson Ricker, Dylan Weber, Dylan Kolby, Bryce Kuschel
Big Lake- Cash Sixberry, Christian Noble, Nolan Reiter, Zack Smith, Dillon Browen, Tyler Dehmer, John Murphy, Brett Bordwell
Cambridge-Isanti- Leo Edblad, Treytin Byers, Scott Simpson
Chisago Lakes- Nelson Anderson
Monticello- Nelson Anderson
North Branch- Brandt Bombard, Ashton LaBelle
Princeton- Levi Thompson, Tyler Wells, Ethan Ballweber, Kaden Olson
St. Francis- Gavin Gould, Tegan Sherk, Tyson Charmoli, Ken Hollenbeck, Tom Green, Bo Flagstad
CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE
Willmar Cardinals 7-0 23-7
St. Cloud Crush 6-1 21-4
Rocori Spartans 5-2 16-9
Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 4-3 9-12
Brainerd Warriors 4-3 14-14
Alexandria Cardinals 2-4 14-10
Fergus Falls Otters 1-6 7-15
Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 0-5 4-14
WILLMAR CARDINALS
All Conference
Sulley Anez (9th) 6-0
Jonas Anez (12th) 6-0
Conlan Carlson (9th) 6-0
Cavin Carlson (8th) 6-0
Mason Swanson (12th) 5-1
Ivan Mares (10th) 5-1
Honorable Mention
Braeden Erickson (11th)
Ramero Trevino (10th)
ST. CLOUD CRUSH
All Conference
182 Cody Brott (12th) 7-0
138 Jaxon Kenning (10th) 7-0
195 Sutton Kenning (8th) 7-0
285 Tucker Hugg (11th) 6-1
170 Andy Johnson (12th) 5-1
Honorable Mention
132 Koda Nelson (11th) 4-3
160 Sam Long (10th) 4-3
106 Jack Hamak (8th) 4-3
ROCORI SPARTANS
All Conference
106 Kameron Moscho (8th) 6-1
126 Jack Major (10th) 6-1
145 Evan Moscho (10th) 5-2
152 Austin Moscho (12th) 6-1
170 Ryan Rose (12th) 5-2
182 Mason Orth (11th) 6-0
220 Grady Minnerath (10th) 5-2
SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES
All Conference
126 Spencer Johnson (12th)
132 Dutch Nordby (12th)
138 Dylan Enriquez (12th)
145 Kaden Brooks (11th)
195 Will Budge (12th)
Honorable Mention
106 Alex Hendrickson (8th)
BRAINERD WARRIORS
All Conference
113 Easton Dircks (8th)
120 Isaiah Germann (11th)
145 Isaiah Jillson (11th)
152 Gabe Wagner (12th)
285 Dalton Barrett (12th)
Honorable Mention
126 Cade Ostrowski (10th)
182 Shane Carlson (9th)
ALEXANDRIA CARDINAL
All Conference
113 Mason McGrane (10th)
138 Blaze Nelson (11th)
182 Mason Teaser (12th)
Honorable Mention
106 Nolan Fettig (8th)
152 Kelly Johnson (11th)
220 Luke Maanum (9th)
FERGUS FALLS OTTERS
All Conference
No Report
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM
All Conference
No Report