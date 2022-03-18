2021-2022 Prep Wrestling Season Recap

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING

(SEASON RECAP)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars 6-0 19-3

Royalton/Upsala Royals 5-1 25-1

Kimball Area Cubs 4-2 22-7

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons 3-3 28-6

Holdingford Huskers 2-4 27-4

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 1-5 12-13

Paynesville Area Bulldogs 0-6 7-21

2021-2022 CMC ALL-CONFERENCE WRESTLING

All Conference Honorable Mention

106 Wyatt Novitzki (9) Holdingford Tucker Simmons (8) Royalton/Upsala

113 Brett DeeRoo (9) BBE Wyatt Pilarski (8) Holdingford

120 Masyn Patrick (8) Holdingford Teagyn Ludwig (12) EVW

126 Ryan Jensen (10) BBE Alex Diederich (11) Royalton/Upsala

132 Walker Bents (12) BBE Cole Holien (12) ACGC

138 Drew Lange (10) Holdingford Lucas Jurek (12) Kimball

145 Brady Holien (12) ACGC Will Pilarski (9) Holdingford

152 Blaine Fischer (12) BBE Isaac Ortiz (10) EVW

160 Jacob Leibold (12) Royalton/Upsala Maximus Hanson (10) BBE

170 Ashton Hanan (12) Kimball Gabe Gorecki (12) Royalton/Upsala

182 Carter Holtz (12) Kimball Logan Straumann (12) ACG

195 Sam Harren (12) Holdingford Hayden Rosenow (10) Kimball

220 Jaxon Behm (12) ACGC Ethan Spanier (11) BBE

285 Jeremy Mugg (12) Royalton/Upsala Austin Schlangen (12) EVW

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Mora Mustangs 5-1 24-8

Pierz Pioneers 5-1 21-6

Foley Falcons 5-1 20-10

Little Falls Flyers 3-3 14-13

Albany Huskies 2-4 6-14

Milaca-Faith Christian Wolves 1-5 9-10

Zimmerman Thunder 0-6 2-19

MORA MUSTANGS

All Conference

113 Anthony Nelson (11th) 5-0

120 Mason Nelson (10th) 6-0

132 Nathan Nelson (10th) 6-0

145 Avery Nelson (11th) 6-0

152 Connor Gmahl (11th) 5-0

220 Dyllon Adams (11th) 6-0

Tucker Hass (At Large) 2-0

HONORABLE MENTION

138 Brock Folkema (10th)

126 Carter Gmahl (9th)

PIERZ PIONEERS

All Conference

106 Carter Young (8th) 6-0

120 Liam Hennessy (8th) 4-1

126 Derek Stangl (11th 5-1

138 Jacob LeBlanc (11th) 5-1

145 Trevor Radunz (12th) 6-0

At Large

152 Frank Tomberlin (12th) 4-2

220 Daniel Hoffman 9(12th) 3-1 *was out a couple duals

Honorable Mention

113 Kyle Stangl (9th)

132 Chase Becker(10th)

170 Nathan Nash (9th)

FOLEY FALCONS

All Conference

106 Hunter Ruhoff (10th)

113 Wyatt Wall (8th)

152 Cole Rudnitski (11th)

182 Josiah Peterson (10th)

285 Elijah Novak (12th)

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

All Conference

126 Noah Cameron (8th)

132 Austin Litke (12th)

170 Hank LeClair (10th)

182 Ivan Petrich (8th)

285 Eli VanRisseghem (12th)

ALBANY HUSKIES

All Conference

160 Peyton Krumrie (12th)

182 Hunter Tate (12th)

132 Devin Hansen (11th)

195 Declan Crumley (12th)

285 Jacob Adrian (12th)

MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN WOLVES

All Conference

182 Jack Hansen (10th) (4-2)

195 Colbee Zens (11th) (4-2)

285 Logan Ash (11th) (4-2)

138 Jack Schoenborn (11th) (4-2)

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER

All Conference

No Report

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

Becker Bulldogs 7-0 21-1

Big Lake Hornets 6-1 25-3

Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets 4-3 24-14

Princeton Tigers 4-3

St. Francis Fighting Saints 4-3 12-6

Monticello Magic 2-5 5-7

Chisago Lakes Wildcats 1-6 10-16

North Branch Vikings 0-7

All Conference

Becker- Kaden Nicolas, Landen Kujawa, Ethan Anderson, Mason Doucette, Adam Jurek, Tyson Ricker, Dylan Weber, Dylan Kolby, Bryce Kuschel

Big Lake- Cash Sixberry, Christian Noble, Nolan Reiter, Zack Smith, Dillon Browen, Tyler Dehmer, John Murphy, Brett Bordwell

Cambridge-Isanti- Leo Edblad, Treytin Byers, Scott Simpson

Chisago Lakes- Nelson Anderson

Monticello- Nelson Anderson

North Branch- Brandt Bombard, Ashton LaBelle

Princeton- Levi Thompson, Tyler Wells, Ethan Ballweber, Kaden Olson

St. Francis- Gavin Gould, Tegan Sherk, Tyson Charmoli, Ken Hollenbeck, Tom Green, Bo Flagstad

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Willmar Cardinals 7-0 23-7

St. Cloud Crush 6-1 21-4

Rocori Spartans 5-2 16-9

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 4-3 9-12

Brainerd Warriors 4-3 14-14

Alexandria Cardinals 2-4 14-10

Fergus Falls Otters 1-6 7-15

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 0-5 4-14

WILLMAR CARDINALS

All Conference

Sulley Anez (9th) 6-0

Jonas Anez (12th) 6-0

Conlan Carlson (9th) 6-0

Cavin Carlson (8th) 6-0

Mason Swanson (12th) 5-1

Ivan Mares (10th) 5-1

Honorable Mention

Braeden Erickson (11th)

Ramero Trevino (10th)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

All Conference

182 Cody Brott (12th) 7-0

138 Jaxon Kenning (10th) 7-0

195 Sutton Kenning (8th) 7-0

285 Tucker Hugg (11th) 6-1

170 Andy Johnson (12th) 5-1

Honorable Mention

132 Koda Nelson (11th) 4-3

160 Sam Long (10th) 4-3

106 Jack Hamak (8th) 4-3

ROCORI SPARTANS

All Conference

106 Kameron Moscho (8th) 6-1

126 Jack Major (10th) 6-1

145 Evan Moscho (10th) 5-2

152 Austin Moscho (12th) 6-1

170 Ryan Rose (12th) 5-2

182 Mason Orth (11th) 6-0

220 Grady Minnerath (10th) 5-2

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

All Conference

126 Spencer Johnson (12th)

132 Dutch Nordby (12th)

138 Dylan Enriquez (12th)

145 Kaden Brooks (11th)

195 Will Budge (12th)

Honorable Mention

106 Alex Hendrickson (8th)

BRAINERD WARRIORS

All Conference

113 Easton Dircks (8th)

120 Isaiah Germann (11th)

145 Isaiah Jillson (11th)

152 Gabe Wagner (12th)

285 Dalton Barrett (12th)

Honorable Mention

126 Cade Ostrowski (10th)

182 Shane Carlson (9th)

ALEXANDRIA CARDINAL

All Conference

113 Mason McGrane (10th)

138 Blaze Nelson (11th)

182 Mason Teaser (12th)

Honorable Mention

106 Nolan Fettig (8th)

152 Kelly Johnson (11th)

220 Luke Maanum (9th)

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS

All Conference

No Report

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

All Conference

No Report