10 Painfully Ridiculous Music Videos from the ’80s

The 80's were a great decade for music videos, weren't they?

August 1, 1981 is credited as the date the first music video ever aired on MTV. Ironically, that video was "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles. Since then, television and the internet both have seen their fair share of utterly ridiculous music videos (some intentionally, some not).

Following are 10 of the most ridiculous and downright laughable music videos from the 80's:

1. Rolling Stones -- Start Me Up (1981)

There's just something about Mick Jagger's tight purple shirt and carefree saunter/dance moves that -- while admirable -- are purely hysterical to watch.

2. Hall & Oates -- You Make My Dreams Come True (1980)

This one gives me a good laugh -- despite being one of the best duos of all time performing one of the best hits to come out of the 70's, Daryl Hall looks more like he's fronting a cover band submission video to a song he doesn't really know the lyrics to.

3. Men at Work -- Down Under (1982)

If I ever visit Australia, I'm sure this is exactly what I'll experience. Exactly.

4. Prince -- When Doves Cry (1984)

I know, to laugh at anything Prince touched is pure sacrilege. But I can't help feeling like I'm intruding on a very private moment. If I had just walked through a set of doors to find Prince in his bathtub, I'd immediately apologize, turn around and leave the way I'd just come. I kind of wish the directors of this video had, too.

5. Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (1984)

It wasn't the 80's if there's no black light!

6. Bonnie Tyler -- Total Eclipse of the Heart (1983)

Scary meets sexy in this gothic music video. Aside from that, I have no idea what's going on. What I do know is, if my schoolboy shirt had fluttered open at school like that, I would have earned immediate detention for a month!

7. Animotion -- Obsession (1984)

There's something hilariously reminiscent about this video; the court jester drumming Cleopatra as he plays around the pool reminds me of something I would have done to annoy my sisters as a kid.

8. Madness -- Our House (1982)

The original homemade garage band music video.

9. ABC -- The Look of Love (1982)

I can just imagine this conversation taking place:

"Hey, guys -- let's see how many random people and props we can fit onto set!"

"I can get us a nun costume!"

"I've got some chattering teeth!"

"I know someone with a dummy!"

"Wouldn't it be funny if it looked like I was painting a woman's boobs, but then she moved and revealed a sign I'm actually painting?!"

10. Men at Work - Who Can It Be Now? (1982)

The utterly ridiculous antics and music video concepts of Men at Work deserve them a second place on this list. Colin Hay's facial expressions and exaggerated movements indicate a man who doesn't take himself too seriously, paired with the literal take on lines ("There's nothing wrong with my state of mental health" depicted by lack of pants or the glittery-footed alien during "Who can it be now?"). How could you not laugh at this one?

