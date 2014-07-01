Wild Agrees to Sign Vanek to 3-Year $19.5 Million Contract

The Minnesota Wild have agreed to sign left winger Thomas Vanek to a 3-year $19.5 Million contact Tuesday. Vanek is Austrian born and played college hockey at the University of Minnesota. He's 30 and lives in Stillwater, MN He scored 27 goals with 41 assists with 68 points in 78 games for Montreal in 2013-2014. He is a 6'2 205 pound player that could become a 2nd line left winger for the Wild.

Vanek has 9 years of NHL experience. The Minnesota Wild advanced to the 2nd round of the NHL players in 2013-2014.