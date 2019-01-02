What Does the State High School League Do? [PODCAST]
The Minnesota State High School League is the governing body for Minnesota high school sports but what does it actually do and why do they arrive at the decisions they do in regards to classification, rules and profit? Find out the answers to these questions and more in my podcast with Cathedral Activities Director and former Minnesota State High School League Board member Director Emmett Keenan.
Learn more about the Minnesota State High School League at mshsl.org.