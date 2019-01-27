Weather Announcements for Monday, January 28th, 2019
UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Monday, January 28th, 2019:
SCHOOLS: (2 HOURS LATE)
-- Albany Area (no morning pre-school)
-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools
-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no morning pre-school)
-- Foley
-- Holdingford
-- Kimball Area (no morning pre-school, enrichment program opening at 10:00 a.m.)
-- Little Falls Community Schools
-- Milaca
-- Paynesville Area
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud (no before care)
-- Princeton Public Schools (no morning pre-school or ECFE)
-- ROCORI (no morning pre-school)
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- St. Cloud Area School District
-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College classes starting at 10:00 a.m.
-- St. Cloud State University classes starting at 10:00 a.m.
-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University will have a delayed start. Staff should report at 10:00 a.m., first class at St. John's is 10:20 a.m. and the first class at St. Ben's is 10:40 a.m.
MISC:
-- Stearns History Museum is closed Monday.
-- Julie's Canine all dog training classes K-12 are canceled for this week.
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.