Weather Announcements for Monday, January 28th, 2019

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Monday, January 28th, 2019:

SCHOOLS: (2 HOURS LATE)

-- Albany Area (no morning pre-school)

-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools

-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no morning pre-school)

-- Foley

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball Area (no morning pre-school, enrichment program opening at 10:00 a.m.)

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- Milaca

-- Paynesville Area

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud (no before care)

-- Princeton Public Schools (no morning pre-school or ECFE)

-- ROCORI (no morning pre-school)

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- St. Cloud Area School District

-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College classes starting at 10:00 a.m.

-- St. Cloud State University classes starting at 10:00 a.m.

-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University will have a delayed start. Staff should report at 10:00 a.m., first class at St. John's is 10:20 a.m. and the first class at St. Ben's is 10:40 a.m.

MISC:

-- Stearns History Museum is closed Monday.

-- Julie's Canine all dog training classes K-12 are canceled for this week.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.