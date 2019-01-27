High-Scoring Huskies Take Down MSU-Moorhead

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team got back in the win column on Saturday against Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The Huskies had an explosive first half. By the time they hit the break, SCSU was up 51-43. They played even stronger in the second act. The Huskies pulled further away, but the Dragons caught right back up. With just over 10 minutes left in the game, the score was tied up at 70-70.

The two teams traded baskets, but the Huskies broke away with an 11-0 run that opened up an 85-74 lead. In the remaining minutes, St. Cloud never looked back. They locked down the win easily, 99-84.

Sean Smith and Gage Davis put up historic numbers, each scoring 30 points in the game. This is a new career-high for Smith who also recorded a double-double. Diamond Onwuka added 11 points for SCSU.

The Huskies improve to 14-6 and 9-5 NSIC. They will be back in action on Friday when they host Upper Iowa University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.