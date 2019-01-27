Hamline Pipers Too Much for Bennies
The College of St. Benedict basketball dropped their second straight game this weekend against Hamline University.
The game stayed close through the first quarter. CSB held a slim 11-8 lead entering the second quarter, where the battle continued. They were outscored 19-14 and fell behind 27-25 at the half. The Bennies fought hard in the third but were outscored 15-14.
Entering the fourth with a small deficit of 42-39, CSB started to slip. Hamline scored back-to-back three-pointers and extended their lead to nine points. The Pipers got ahead by as many as 13 in the final minutes. The Bennies went on a 10-1 that closed the gap to 64-60 with less than 30 seconds remaining. However, the Pipers sunk three of four free throws in the remaining time to extend their lead. The Bennies fell 67-60.
Megan Thompson led the team in scoring with 16 points. Alex Johnson tallied 15, and Breanna Gates added 12.
The Bennies fall to 10-9 and 6-6 MIAC. They return to the court on Wednesday to host Bethel University. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m.