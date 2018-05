The Minnesota WIld lost 4-3 at home against Washington last night. Alex Ovechkin scored 3 goals in the 2nd period for Washington. Minnesota got goals from Charlie Coyle, Ryan Suter and Mikhael Granlund. Suter's goal was on a power play in the 3rd period. Zach Parise had 3 assists and Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves for Minnesota. The Wild out shot Washington 36-33.