Vikings End Losing Streak, Top Cardinals

The Vikings defeated the Arizona Cardinals 30-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium yesterday to end their 4-game losing streak. The Vikings had a pair of return touchdowns that sparked the win. A 100-yard interception return TD from Xavier Rhodes and a 104-yard kickoff return touchdown from Cordarelle Patterson.

Sam Bradford threw for 169 yards and a touchdown to Adam Thielen and Matt Asiata had a short touchdown run for Minnesota. Kai Forbath was 1-1 on field goals and 3-4 on extra points. He had one blocked.

The Vikings sacked Carson Palmer 4 times and picked him off twice. Danielle Hunter had 2 sacks including one with seconds remaining on a 4th down play.

The Vikings are 6-4 and will play the 6-4 Detroit Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving at 11:30, pregame on WJON at 10:30.