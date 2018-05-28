U of M #14 Overall Seed in NCAA Baseball Tourney
The NCAA announced the 64-team field for the 2018 Baseball Tournament today, placing the Gophers as the #14 overall seed, and host of regional action for just the third time in team history.
Ohio State, Indiana, and Purdue are the other Big Ten teams to make the 64 team field.
#1 Minnesota (41-13) will be joined in the Minneapolis Regional by #2 UCLA (36-19), #3 Gonzaga (32-22), and #4 Canisius (35-20).
Friday, June 1 on ESPNU
- Game 1: 1:00 PM - UCLA vs. Gonzaga
- Game 2: 7:00 PM - Minnesota vs. Canisius
Friday, June 2 (TBA)
- Minnesota vs. UCLA or Gonzaga