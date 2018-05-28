U of M #14 Overall Seed in NCAA Baseball Tourney

The NCAA announced the 64-team field for the 2018 Baseball Tournament today, placing the Gophers as the #14 overall seed, and host of regional action for just the third time in team history.

Ohio State, Indiana, and Purdue are the other Big Ten teams to make the 64 team field.

#1 Minnesota (41-13) will be joined in the Minneapolis Regional by #2 UCLA (36-19), #3 Gonzaga (32-22), and #4 Canisius (35-20).

Friday, June 1 on ESPNU

Game 1: 1:00 PM - UCLA vs. Gonzaga

Game 2: 7:00 PM - Minnesota vs. Canisius

Friday, June 2 (TBA)

Minnesota vs. UCLA or Gonzaga