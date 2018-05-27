Gophers Beat Purdue for Big Ten Tourney Title

Following up on their 2018 Big Ten regular season title, the Minnesota Gophers beat Purdue 6-4 today in Omaha to earn the 2018 Big Ten tournament championship.

As the #1 seed in the tournament, the Gophers came back from an early 1-0 deficit to top the Boilermakers, becoming the first Big Ten team to win both the regular season and tournament titles since 2013.

The Gophers have won 27 of their last 30 games, and will likely be one of the 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Tournament.