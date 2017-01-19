Twins Winter Caravan in St. Cloud Tonight
Ready to come inside from the cold and think about summer a bit? The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan will be making a stop in St. Cloud at the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, January 19th. Get a glimpse at the Twins upcoming season, enjoy a ball-park style meal, catch a few autographs, and more.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar, starting pitcher Hector Santiago, former Twin Jack Morris, and voice of the Twins Cory Provis will all be there.
2017 Twins Winter Caravan | St. Cloud
- River's Edge Convention Center
- Thursday, January 19th
- Doors open at 5 PM, program starts at 6:30 PM.
- Ballpark style meal will be provided.
- Tickets are $6. Kids 5 & under free with a kids ticket.
- Tickets will be available at the 98.1 studios until 3 PM the day of the event, then at the door beginning at 5 PM.
- Proceeds benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball & softball.
We'll see you there. Go Twins!