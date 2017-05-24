Twins, Santana Blank Orioles 2-0

The Twins behind Ervin Santana shutout the Orioles in Baltimore 2-0 last night. Santana threw a complete game 2-hit shutout with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts to get the win and improve to 7-2. Dylan Bundy allowed just 2 earned runs in 7 innings for the Orioles.

Byron Buxton had a RBI single and Brian Dozier hit a solo homerun accounting for the Twins' runs. Minnesota had 6 hits.

The Twins are 24-18 and lead the American League Central by 1 game over Cleveland. Minnesota goes for the sweep of the Orioles at 11:35 this morning, pregame on WJON at 11am. Right hander Jose Berrios (2-0) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and right hander Chris Tillman (1-0) toes the rubber for the Orioles.