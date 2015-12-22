Tuesday December 22 High School Schedule

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori, 7:30, (7:20 pregame on WJON)

Tech at Brainerd

Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen

Kimball at Paynesville

Girls Basketball

Cathedral at Kimball

Brainerd at Tech

Rocori at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Alexandria at Albany

Boys Hockey

Apollo at Rochester Lourdes

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Little Falls

Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake at Sartell-St. Stephen

Hutchinson at Tech

Duluth Denfeld at Cathedral

Girls Hockey

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Buffalo

Prairie Center at River Lakes