Timberwolves, Rose Edge Suns

Getty Images

The Timberwolves snuck by the Phoenix Suns at home Sunday 116-114.  Derrick Rose drained a fade away 20-footer with .6 seconds left to break the 114-all tie.  Rose scored 29 2nd half points and finished with 31 for the game in 38 minutes.  Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 points and 12 rebounds and Taj Gibson chipped in 17 points for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 22-24 and are 3 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.  Minnesota will play at Phoenix Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m., pregame on WJON at 7:30.

