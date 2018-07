The Timberwolves won 125-122 at Miami in overtime last night. Jeff Teague led the Wolves with 23 points and 11 assists, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Minnesota shot 45 percent while Miami shot 52 percent. The Wolves committed 16 turnovers compared to 24 for the Heat.