The Timberwolves downed the L.A. Clippers 107-91 last night at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 29 points and 14 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, Shabazz Muhammed chipped in 17 points and Ricky Rubio had 15 points and 12 assists.

The Wolves improve to 26-37 and will host Golden State at 7pm tomorrow night, pregame on WJON at 6:30.