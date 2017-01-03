Tech Win’s On Last Second Bucket Tuesday

Coming out of halftime the score was 27-26 and both teams were looking at getting the upper hand in this closely decided game. The action came though with about five seconds left in the game and Rogers was leading 54-52. Tech's Spann-Ford had the ball with five seconds left and he took and hit a game winning three point shot. Tech won 55-54. With the win Tech moves to 9-1 on the season and will play host to Big Lake on Saturday. With the loss Rogers moves to 7-3 on the season and will travel to play Moorhead on Friday.