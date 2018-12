The Tech boys Tennis team lost 7-0 to #1 seeded East Ridge today at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals. Tech falls to 17-4 on the season and will play in the consolation semifinals at 4pm today at the Baseline Tennis Center against the Minnetonka/Edina loser.

East Ridge will play the Minnetonka/Edina winner at 8am tomorrow.