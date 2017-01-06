Team USA Celebration at the Green Mill in St. Cloud Monday

St. Cloud State has announced a celebration that is scheduled for Monday January 9 at 5pm the Green Mill in St. Cloud. The celebration will include a salute to SCSU Head Coach Bob Motzko, who served as Team USA's head coach, Matt Chapman, who served as Team USA's video coach and Jack Ahcan who helped lead the Americans to a first place finish at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Toronto and Montreal.

The victory capped a 7-0 run at the 2017 World Junior tournament for Team USA, which included a 3-2 win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals and a 4-3 overtime shootout win over Russia in the semifinals.