SCSU WBB Signs 4 Players; Starts Season Tonight

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team signed 4 players to National Letters of intent Thursday on the 2nd day of the early signing period for college basketball. The 4 players are forwards Alyssa Eschrich of Prior Lake, and Alexis Petermann of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and post players Karissa LeCaptain of Algoma, Wisconsin and Emma Konopaske of DePere, Wisconsin.

SCSU head coach Lori Fish says she's very pleased with this year's recruiting class. The Huskies begin the regular season tonight at 8pm at Division I South Dakota State at 8pm.