St. Cloud State junior pitcher Garrett Harrison has signed a free agent professional contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Harrison was pitching in the Northwoods League with the Green Bay Bullfrogs. He is currently working out with the Dodgers in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was chosen All NSIC 2nd team in 2015. He was 9-0 with a 2.13 ERA with 77 strikeouts with the Huskies in 2015.