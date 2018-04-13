SCSU Hires Larson As Hockey Coach [AUDIO]

St. Cloud State has hired former University of Minnesota-Duluth assistant coach Brett Larson to replace Bob Motzko. Larson was introduced at a press conference this afternoon. He signed a 5-year contract. He becomes just the 3rd head hockey coach at SCSU since they moved to Division I. Craig Dahl and Bob Motzko were the other two.

Coach Larson describes how he feels about taking this job.

Larson says he is taking over a program in great shape and he wants to keep the train headed down the tracks the right way. Larson described his style of play.

The 45-year old Larson had 2 separate stints as an Assistant Coach for the Bulldogs of UMD from 2008-2011 and from 2015-2018. Larson left UMD after the Bulldogs won the National Championship in 2011 to be the General Manager and head coach of the Sioux Falls Musketeers of the USHL.

Larson played for Minnesota-Duluth from 1991-95 including being their team captain his senior season. After he left UMD he played pro hockey in North America for 7 seasons and 5 professionally in Europe.

Larson replaces Bob Motzko who left SCSU to become the new head coach for the University of Minnesota.