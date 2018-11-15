SCSU Basketball Signs Adelman

New London-Spicer guard Brandon Adelman has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball St. Cloud State for head coach Matt Reimer. The SCSU men's basketball team is 3-0 after posting a 40-point win over Crowne College Tuesday. The 18th ranked Huskies will host Minnesota State-Mankato Saturday at 4pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 3:30.

Head Coach Matt Reimer talked about Adelman. "We are very excited to welcome Brandon to the Huskies basketball family," "Brandon's skill level and toughness make him a natural fit for our program, and we are excited to work with him for the next four years."