The Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen football teams will play in the State Tournament Quarterfinals at St. Cloud State Saturday. The Spartans will play Becker at 3pm Saturday. Hear the game on AM 1390-the Fan will Declan Goff. Rocori is 7-4 while Becker is 9-1. Listen to Rocori Head Coach Mike Rowe talk about the matchup.

Sartell is 9-1 and will play 8-3 Simley in the Class 5-A state quarterfinals Saturday night at 6pm. Hear the game on AM 1390-the Fan. Sartell Head Coach Scott Hentges talks about the matchup below.