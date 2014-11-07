Sartell, Rocori Football Get Ready For State Quarterfinals [AUDIO]

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

The Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen football teams will play in the State Tournament Quarterfinals at St. Cloud State Saturday.  The Spartans will play Becker at 3pm Saturday.  Hear the game on AM 1390-the Fan will Declan Goff.  Rocori is 7-4 while Becker is 9-1.  Listen to Rocori Head Coach Mike Rowe talk about the matchup.

Sartell is 9-1 and will play 8-3 Simley in the Class 5-A state quarterfinals Saturday night at 6pm.  Hear the game on AM 1390-the Fan.  Sartell Head Coach Scott Hentges talks about the matchup below.

