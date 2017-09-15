Sartell Lost To Apollo For The First Time Friday

Sartell -- The final score Apollo 34 and Sartell 14 in the third game of the season.

At halftime the score was Apollo 14 and Sartell 7. Going into the third quarter Apollo was looking to keep control of the game. For Sartell they was looking to build on the momentum they got from score the touchdown before halftime.

It would be until late in the third quarter the someone would score and that someone was the Apollo Eagles. They would score on a 41 yard touchdown pass from Neal Benson to make the score 20-7.

In the fourth quarter it would still be all Apollo. They would score on a one yard touchdown run by quarterback Neal Benson to make the score 27-7. Sartell would score on five yard touchdown pass that would make the score 27-14. But Apollo would answer right away back with a 54 yard touchdown run by Cameron Vorachit to make the final score 34-14. With the win Apollo moves to 1-2 on the season. With the loss Sartell moves to 0-3 on the season and travel and play St. Cloud Tech next Friday.