Saint Cloud Wins Tuesday

Saint Cloud -- The final score was Saint Cloud 3 and River Lakes 0.

After the second period the score was Saint Cloud 2 and River Lakes 0. Going into the third period Saint Cloud was looking to keep the momentum on their side. For River Lakes they were looking at getting their offense into the game to get back into the hockey game.

There was only one goal in the third period and that came from Saint Cloud's Allie Cornelius to make the final score 3-0. With the win Saint Cloud moves to 11-4-1 on the season and will travel to play Moorhead on Thursday January 4th. With the loss River Lakes falls to 6-10 on the season and will host Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday January 4th.