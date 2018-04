The St. Cloud Rox scored 3 runs in the 8th inning to top Duluth 6-3 last night. The Rox got home runs from Keaton Kringlen, Brenden Illies, and Cameron Eden and St. Cloud managed 10 hits for the game.

Robbie Palkert threw 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed for St. Cloud and Brent Killam earned the win in relief.